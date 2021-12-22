The home includes handcrafted details such as built-in cabinetry and shelving. The open-plan living space is anchored by a floor-to-ceiling stone inlay fireplace and framed by a warm wood paneled post-and-beam ceiling. Artwork on view: (foreground left to right): Gerald Luss, Sofa for The Gerald Luss House (c. 1950s); Frances Palmer, Terracotta Planter; two Not Yet Titled works by Alma Allen (2020) (2017); Gerald Luss, Coffee Table for The Gerald Luss House (c. 1950s), porcelain vases by Frances Palmer (2021); micaceous clay vessels by Johnny Ortiz (2021); Alma Allen bronze dish, Not Yet Titled (2019); Green River Project LLC, Aluminum and Leather Lounge Ch air (2021); (background left to right): Ritsue Mishima, Seed Crystal (2017), Fonte (2020), Arca (2012); Gerald Luss, Untitled (2020); two Untitled (2021) works by Yoichi Shiraishi; Cecily Brown, Reasons to be Cheerful (2020 - 2021).