Senhauser's clients initially wanted a retractable roof, but were persuaded to do something more practical. "We kind of noodled around with the idea and ultimately decided that it would be easier if the bed came out on the porch than the roof rolling back over the bedroom," Senhauser says. A bank of folding doors by NanaWall opens to a terrace that overlooks a swimming pool. The bed is normally stationed against a wall but can slide onto the terrace when the residents wish to sleep outside.