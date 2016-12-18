My first stop was Zumthor's celebrated St. Benedict Chapel in the snug village of Sumvitg. Designed in 1988, this serene, mysterious structure was built before Zumthor was an international household name.
The color gradient in the cladding is quite beautiful - much of the bottom has lost a good portion of its original wood hues, due to weathering and the harsh climate of Switzerland.
The door was an extremely interesting element, from the long vertical slats to the metal door handle that felt just right for the silent procession into the heart of the building.
For an experiential visit (from the comfort of your chair), you can also watch this video of the journey up to and inside the chapel.