Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
w
Wendi Darling
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
The Frey II House in Palm Springs, designed by architect Albert Frey.
Julius Shulman snapped this image in 1947, one year after Richard Neutra completed the Kaufmann House in Palm Springs. © J. Paul Getty Trust. Used with permission. Julius Shulman Photography Archive. Research Library at the Getty Research Institute.
Saved from demolition, stripped of awkward alterations, and faithfully restored, these rehabbed homes prove how timeless midcentury design can be.
#modern
#architecture
#modernarchitecture
#glass
#cypus
#concrete
#minimal
#lakehouse
#Austin
#Texas
#UnBoxStudio
#TaitMoring
#modern
#architecture
#modernarchitecture
#exterior
#minimal
#view
#Boulder
#steel
#corten
#Colorado
#ReneedelGaudioArchitecture
#modern
#architecture
#desert
#getaway
#steel
Photo courtesy of Misha Gravenor
Set cover photo