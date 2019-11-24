This modern Christmas wreath proclaims the joy of the season while keeping the greenery minimal by using eucalyptus instead of the more traditional pine or holly greens. The twine lends a rustic backdrop for the letters.
This simple, chic holiday accent makes for an easy DIY project. Gather your favorite greenery and a sturdy twig, and bind them together with a copper band or a ribbon for a metallic accent.
Who says Christmas decor has to be red and green? This minimalist Christmas decor makes use of black and white, one of the most on-trend color combinations this holiday season.
"It's not about the space; it's about envisioning what you can do with what you have." —Loretta Gargan
