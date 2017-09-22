Marcel Breuer's 1959 Hooper House II was featured in Dwell's December/January 2009 issue. It’s a textbook example of Breuer’s classic “bi-nuclear” house, a division of the home into spaces for adults and children. One of Breuer's bi-nuclear houses was featured in the Museum of Modern Art's House in Garden exhibition series, which introduced modern living to the American audience. Click here to read about that house's preservation.
Marcel Breuer's 1959 Hooper House II was featured in Dwell's December/January 2009 issue. It’s a textbook example of Breuer’s classic “bi-nuclear” house, a division of the home into spaces for adults and children. One of Breuer's bi-nuclear houses was featured in the Museum of Modern Art's House in Garden exhibition series, which introduced modern living to the American audience. Click here to read about that house's preservation.
Nestled into an agricultural terrace in Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, Casa Cova Blanca is an underground holiday home that draws in light though it’s large arched windows. The property is available for rent through Cool Stays.
Nestled into an agricultural terrace in Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, Casa Cova Blanca is an underground holiday home that draws in light though it’s large arched windows. The property is available for rent through Cool Stays.
Embedded into the top of a hill, Villa Ypsilon in the Greek seaside village of Messenia has a Y-shaped green roof promenade that is an extension of the terrain.
Embedded into the top of a hill, Villa Ypsilon in the Greek seaside village of Messenia has a Y-shaped green roof promenade that is an extension of the terrain.
Also by Korean firm BCHO is Jedong Ranch, a house in Jeju Island in South Korean, with a long staircase that leads down to an underground meditation space.
Also by Korean firm BCHO is Jedong Ranch, a house in Jeju Island in South Korean, with a long staircase that leads down to an underground meditation space.
The final, layered look of the pool and its surroundings—which mitigates a 30-inch drop from house to guesthouse—was completed in 2008.
The final, layered look of the pool and its surroundings—which mitigates a 30-inch drop from house to guesthouse—was completed in 2008.
“The house is a piece of origami made out of triangular shapes, which we then draped over the landscape,” says Arbel.
“The house is a piece of origami made out of triangular shapes, which we then draped over the landscape,” says Arbel.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
In the master bathroom, all boundaries between inside and outside and public and private are virtually eliminated. The dark tiles are by Ann Sacks.
In the master bathroom, all boundaries between inside and outside and public and private are virtually eliminated. The dark tiles are by Ann Sacks.
Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Roberts
Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Roberts
Lambert &amp; Fils Dot Line Suspension ($780)
Lambert &amp; Fils Dot Line Suspension ($780)
Photo by Lisa Cohen, Design by Robson Rak Architects
Photo by Lisa Cohen, Design by Robson Rak Architects
The residents collaborated with the architects to achieve the sharp graphic sensibility they desired. Part way through the project, they realized the space would be more compelling in muted tones.
The residents collaborated with the architects to achieve the sharp graphic sensibility they desired. Part way through the project, they realized the space would be more compelling in muted tones.
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
The architects used blackbutt wood for the flooring and Whisper White paint by Dulux throughout the interior. An A110 Hand Grenade Pendant Lamp, by Alvar Aalto for Artek, hangs above the white Carrara marble-topped island.
The architects used blackbutt wood for the flooring and Whisper White paint by Dulux throughout the interior. An A110 Hand Grenade Pendant Lamp, by Alvar Aalto for Artek, hangs above the white Carrara marble-topped island.
Brisbane-based studio Owen and Vokes and Peters designed a modern kitchen addition for a traditional Queensland-style timber house. Glossy Vogue Ghiaccio kitchen tiles set off custom cabinetry built by Cooroy Joinery & Woodworks using American oak veneer and Centor doors. The dishwasher is by AEG.
Brisbane-based studio Owen and Vokes and Peters designed a modern kitchen addition for a traditional Queensland-style timber house. Glossy Vogue Ghiaccio kitchen tiles set off custom cabinetry built by Cooroy Joinery & Woodworks using American oak veneer and Centor doors. The dishwasher is by AEG.
266 Bay Walk by Horace Gifford (1968). Gifford wrote of the house, also encapsulating his work as an architect, that "The outstanding feature of the house is that we did not diminish the beauty of the site in any way. Glass tends not to enclose—that's why we used so much of it."
266 Bay Walk by Horace Gifford (1968). Gifford wrote of the house, also encapsulating his work as an architect, that "The outstanding feature of the house is that we did not diminish the beauty of the site in any way. Glass tends not to enclose—that's why we used so much of it."
274 Bay Walk by Harry Bates, now of Bates Masi (1967).
274 Bay Walk by Harry Bates, now of Bates Masi (1967).
“We talked about creating a sense of mystery when [guests] walked in from the street,” says Christopher. A gate swings open on a steel bar-stock frame to reveal a courtyard and the dining room beyond.
“We talked about creating a sense of mystery when [guests] walked in from the street,” says Christopher. A gate swings open on a steel bar-stock frame to reveal a courtyard and the dining room beyond.
The renovated kitchen/dining area boasts views of the garden through sliding doors by IQ Glass. Ultratop flooring by Mapei and custom millwork in Lebanese cedar give the space a practical, industrial quality.
The renovated kitchen/dining area boasts views of the garden through sliding doors by IQ Glass. Ultratop flooring by Mapei and custom millwork in Lebanese cedar give the space a practical, industrial quality.
The concrete wall echoes the curves of the pool’s portholes.
The concrete wall echoes the curves of the pool’s portholes.
This is John Lautner's Sheats House from 1963.
This is John Lautner's Sheats House from 1963.
Photo by: Phillip Spears
Photo by: Phillip Spears
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
With the help of Sarah Zames of General Assembly Design, Brian Crano and David Craig merged two apartments into one while preserving their general layout. One apartment serves as a space for entertaining while the other, housing a bedroom and home office, retains a more intimate character.
With the help of Sarah Zames of General Assembly Design, Brian Crano and David Craig merged two apartments into one while preserving their general layout. One apartment serves as a space for entertaining while the other, housing a bedroom and home office, retains a more intimate character.
Low-impact materials were also used for the interior design, which is comprised primarily of concrete, glass, stone, wood, and steel. A palette of mostly light and neutral shades puts the attention on the views.
Low-impact materials were also used for the interior design, which is comprised primarily of concrete, glass, stone, wood, and steel. A palette of mostly light and neutral shades puts the attention on the views.
The Round Houses feature sleeping quarters outfitted with Timothy Oulton Brigadier mattresses and covers. The bed and wardrobe unit were both custom-made using reclaimed pine. Beyond the bed, a Halo Brussels armchair and marble coffee table serve as a space for private contemplation and relaxation.
The Round Houses feature sleeping quarters outfitted with Timothy Oulton Brigadier mattresses and covers. The bed and wardrobe unit were both custom-made using reclaimed pine. Beyond the bed, a Halo Brussels armchair and marble coffee table serve as a space for private contemplation and relaxation.
This is Unit 4, the only one with a redwood dividing wall between the kitchen and the living room (the rest have open concrete islands).
This is Unit 4, the only one with a redwood dividing wall between the kitchen and the living room (the rest have open concrete islands).

41 more saves

Set cover photo