Nibble Fox, Full Moon: Another illustration in my downtime. "The nibble fox cries out at the full moon." Self initiated project.
Flight of the Crane. Inspired: I created this modern and balanced symmetrical illustration of a crane launching for take-off. Self initiated project.
Easter Bunny: Russian Hare grasping his Fabergé egg. Self initiated project.
California Republic: A new take on the California Republic flag. The font used is Cornerstone by designer Zac Freeland. Self initiated project.
