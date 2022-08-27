SubscribeSign In
This custom build by Backcountry Containers comprises two 40-foot-long containers connected by a more traditional stick-built great room.
SG Blocks' Bluebell Cottage model has two bedrooms, a common bathroom, and an open concept kitchen and living room in its 40-foot long shipping container.
Studio+ incorporates a galley kitchen and an L-shaped dining area in the main living space. The bathroom creates a natural corridor that leads to the bedroom at the far end of the home.
Luckdrops’ Studio+ is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom shipping container home with 287 square feet of living space. The $38,000 home features light, bright, and modern interiors that are miles away from what you might expect the inside of a shipping container to look like.
Private areas (including bedrooms and bathrooms) are located in the shipping container “wings” of the home. The large, open great room features a kitchen and space for living and dining. The layout carefully balances secluded space with open common areas.
Envisioned as an Airbnb rental, in-law suite, off-grid getaway, or backyard bedroom or office, the design provides space for a 42-inch shower in the bathroom, an armchair, and a twin bed.
The Bachelor(ette) is one of Custom Container Living’s smaller units, coming in at 160 square feet within a single 20-foot-long container. It includes a small galley kitchen, separate bathroom, and space for a twin bed.
