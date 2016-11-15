Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Wayne Bisset
Follow
10
Saves
Followers
Following
Sleeping area
Front view of the Bottle Cottage
The kitchen area
View of the side wall and entrance
The side wall. Using pallets, crushed glass and Poly-xylene
Close up of the Gecko. It was made with crushed glass and glued with a substance invented by The Mexican Horse Thief, Poly-Xylene. Which is recycled polystyrene
Interior shot of the front wall
A wider angle of the same wall
This is part of the inside back wall
Set cover photo