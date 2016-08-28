Herringbones is a minimal furniture collection created by London-based designers Raw-Edges. Pieces of wood were plunged individually into colorful baths of pigments. The designers applied different layers of dye to the wood at a 45° degree angle, as to create a colorful herringbone pattern. Herringbone is a pattern commonly used in textiles but also on floor tilings and road pavement. The Herringbones series consists of a chair, a coffee table, a desk, a dining table and a paravent. This installation acted as a performance, starting with production materials and ending in soft, colorful patterns on solid wood.
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
Monory’s friends, the Leclercs, join her for an alfresco meal on the patio. They’re seated at a custom-made table on Fermob’s Luxembourg chairs.
The new custom kitchen is situated in the original structure. The window is a new commercial unit with an operable frameless center pane and was set so that the countertop could tuck right underneath it to create a 1/4-inch shadow line.
In the existing house, the wood beams were hidden under sheetrock and wallpaper. "I exposed them all, but I didn't let that dictate where the new walls would go," Givone says. "I let the beams fall where they may."
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.
A bright corner in the kitchen houses an Electra coffee maker and a quirky pendant lamp by Lightyears.
