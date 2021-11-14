Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Top 10 Mullet Homes of 2020: Traditional in the front, modern in the back, these dwellings look unassuming from the street.
The modernist extension is a brutalism-inspired beauty, featuring a charred wood–and–glass volume split neatly into two halves. It’s two-faced architecture, if you will—but together, the two sides tell one beautiful design story.
Heritage details were kept intact to reference the home's original character.
A slatted breezeway connects the old and new components of David and Hannah Hodson’s home near Brisbane, Australia. Working with design firm Wrightson Stewart, the couple updated the existing house and shifted common areas and their bedroom to the extension.
“On Saturday mornings, we open every single one of the louvers and let the house breathe,” says Hodson.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
Ian Wrightson and Steven Stewart, working with architect Barbara Bailey, focused on bringing light and ventilation to both structures and made deft use of joinery to provide seating and storage.
"The wife’s vision was to create a very calming interior using a minimalist material palette," explains Mac. "The custom kitchen was designed to be elemental—we wanted [it] to feel more integrated [with the rest of the space]. The oak cabinets, concrete countertops, and appliance placements all reinforced this aesthetic."
A dusk shot
Faced with a number of challenges, including the protection of a cluster of centuries-old olive trees, 51-1 Arquitectos devised an unusual plan for a house in Lima, Peru. In a twist on Tudor Revival, one of only a few styles permitted in the neighborhood they raised the living area above a terrace. “The layout was all about how to fit the program within the very particular limitations of this site,” says architect César Becerra.
A black sink fixture accented with rose gold adds a contemporary note in the light-filled kitchen.
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
Hoch Studio turns a dingy, cramped apartment into a sunny sanctuary with a winning personality.
At 193 square feet, this former maid’s quarters in the 18th arrondissement in Paris feels much larger than its postage-stamp size. Lots of sunlight, bold colors, and geometric shapes give it a punch of life, and light oak shelving delineates the bedroom area to create a nook-like feeling.
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
The back of the property has a relatively private feel for a downtown location. The living room opens out to the garden through two glazed walls, while the trellis cladding of the mudroom echoes the screens at the front of the home.
A peek into the master bedroom from the master bath, which includes limestone flooring and a long, custom Duravit vanity.
In total, the home features three large skylights, including one in the second-floor hallway capturing the illuminating east/west sunlight.
Bespoke storage lines the left wall of the kitchen. The hand-turned white-oak knobs complements the cabinetry and centralized island.
Boasting exposed beams, the kitchen also has custom white-oak cabinetry built by Philadelphia Woodworking Co. An oversized picture window overlooks the backyard garden.
From the entryway, the living room effortlessly merges with the kitchen, which is located toward the rear of the home.
The clean white color palette continues throughout the home's interiors, creating a beautiful blank canvas for plants and artwork.
Wooden paneling framing the windows complements the home's custom-built front door.
From the front entrance, the modern addition is not visible and the charming suburban house appears virtually unchanged.
The bed in the master bedroom was designed in-house by Messana O'Rorke.
The house occupies a corner lot; both structures are visible from the side street. While evergreens provide privacy in front of the existing house, and the addition has no street-facing windows, the glassed in walkway is highly visible.
A patio between the two structures serves as the house's primary entrance, and a place to hang out and grill. Architectural lighting in the walkway and above the garage reinforce the addition's geometric lines.
The kitchen is a compact galley layout that includes the washer and dryer.
The kitchen features timber cabinetry in the same olive green colour as the front door and the walls in the master bedroom.
The entrance hallway features tiles from the Puzzle collection by Barber Osgerby for Mutina. The original staircase has been over-clad with Douglas fir timber that matches the timber used in the new flooring on the ground floor.
The ground floor features Douglas fir flooring. The living room at the front of the house is separated from the entrance hallway by a black steel-framed glazed partition.
