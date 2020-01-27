Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
Christmas day!
Christmas day!
Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés’s Mexico City home covers nearly 11,000 square feet. Rombo III spans three stories and is named after its sharp geometry. The home has a predominately white color palette—it's swathed in stucco, sand, and cement, with Spanish travertine floors. However, it takes on the hues of its surroundings—be it the gray or blue of the sky, or a hint of green from the lush foliage surrounding the house. With a meditation pond inside, the space is a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés’s Mexico City home covers nearly 11,000 square feet. Rombo III spans three stories and is named after its sharp geometry. The home has a predominately white color palette—it's swathed in stucco, sand, and cement, with Spanish travertine floors. However, it takes on the hues of its surroundings—be it the gray or blue of the sky, or a hint of green from the lush foliage surrounding the house. With a meditation pond inside, the space is a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
A glimpse inside the foyer on the first floor. There are 47 bedrooms, 24 full baths, and four half baths.
A glimpse inside the foyer on the first floor. There are 47 bedrooms, 24 full baths, and four half baths.
Once you figure out the "lead element" in your kitchen's design, Hodges says it's easier to choose a backsplash. For instance, if you want the cabinetry to stand out, then choose a backsplash that will highlight it.
Once you figure out the "lead element" in your kitchen's design, Hodges says it's easier to choose a backsplash. For instance, if you want the cabinetry to stand out, then choose a backsplash that will highlight it.
They also added a floating teak shelf from Semihandmade, which was a pretty close match to the Lauan wood paneling in the rest of the house.
They also added a floating teak shelf from Semihandmade, which was a pretty close match to the Lauan wood paneling in the rest of the house.
Located 328 feet from the mainland and 2.5 hours from Stockholm, Gåsharsskäret and its five buildings provide the bones for an ideal weekend getaway with family and friends.
Located 328 feet from the mainland and 2.5 hours from Stockholm, Gåsharsskäret and its five buildings provide the bones for an ideal weekend getaway with family and friends.
A counterweight pulley system makes easy work of lifting the large glazed walls flanking the courtyard. Brick walls extend from the home's interior out into the courtyard.
A counterweight pulley system makes easy work of lifting the large glazed walls flanking the courtyard. Brick walls extend from the home's interior out into the courtyard.
An existing brick wall was dismantled, cleaned, and rebuilt to celebrate its patina . It now showcases an artwork by Blake Boyd.
An existing brick wall was dismantled, cleaned, and rebuilt to celebrate its patina . It now showcases an artwork by Blake Boyd.
The sleeping loft
The sleeping loft
Global firm Perkins+Will built a home on a 10,764-square-foot plot in São Paulo to revolve around the gardens, which take up 50% of the site. They designed the property around a large tree with an open plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas.
Global firm Perkins+Will built a home on a 10,764-square-foot plot in São Paulo to revolve around the gardens, which take up 50% of the site. They designed the property around a large tree with an open plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas.
Kanye West’s Yeezy Homes were inspired by the desert structures depicted on the Star Wars planet of Tatooine. The planet was named after the southern Tunisian city Tataouine, which is known for such structures.
Kanye West’s Yeezy Homes were inspired by the desert structures depicted on the Star Wars planet of Tatooine. The planet was named after the southern Tunisian city Tataouine, which is known for such structures.
Believe it or not, this Flapjack Point oyster shell may have a future in construction. Find out how in Dwell’s latest RM-3 podcast, in which we chart the role of mollusk shells in architecture. Download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Believe it or not, this Flapjack Point oyster shell may have a future in construction. Find out how in Dwell’s latest RM-3 podcast, in which we chart the role of mollusk shells in architecture. Download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Nestled in the neighborhood of Testaccio is this colorful studio complete with a blue-and-yellow checkered kitchen.
Nestled in the neighborhood of Testaccio is this colorful studio complete with a blue-and-yellow checkered kitchen.
“Our community audit and brainstorm process uncovered the need to design a system that allows for different programs, adapts to climate factors, and even enables building second floors safely as families grow over time,” notes Béhar in a design statement. “Each lot is 120 square meters, while the interior space of each home is approximately 55 square meters.”
“Our community audit and brainstorm process uncovered the need to design a system that allows for different programs, adapts to climate factors, and even enables building second floors safely as families grow over time,” notes Béhar in a design statement. “Each lot is 120 square meters, while the interior space of each home is approximately 55 square meters.”
ICON's 3D printing technology allows for the creation of curved walls and built-in details without additional cost.
ICON's 3D printing technology allows for the creation of curved walls and built-in details without additional cost.
In his writing geared toward builders, A. Quincy Jones encouraged using large panes of glass and sliding doors to bridge the exterior and interior. Here, Nick Roberts puts the philosophy to good use for a weekend barbecue.
In his writing geared toward builders, A. Quincy Jones encouraged using large panes of glass and sliding doors to bridge the exterior and interior. Here, Nick Roberts puts the philosophy to good use for a weekend barbecue.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">On average, we spend about a third of our lives asleep. Shop our picks for bedding that makes it time well spent.</span>
On average, we spend about a third of our lives asleep. Shop our picks for bedding that makes it time well spent.
A Trunk dining table by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
A Trunk dining table by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
At an apartment in Brookyln, AphroChic designers Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason played with different tones of wood and metal in the dining area to achieve a space that is both modern and elegant; the light gray color of the walls keeps the space from feeling too sterile, and provides a warm backdrop for the gold-and-white artwork.
At an apartment in Brookyln, AphroChic designers Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason played with different tones of wood and metal in the dining area to achieve a space that is both modern and elegant; the light gray color of the walls keeps the space from feeling too sterile, and provides a warm backdrop for the gold-and-white artwork.
Perched high in the mountains of Big Bear, California, this 1973 A-frame was renovated by Courtney Poulos into a handsome getaway from Los Angeles.
Perched high in the mountains of Big Bear, California, this 1973 A-frame was renovated by Courtney Poulos into a handsome getaway from Los Angeles.
A new bathroom is tucked under the existing stair.
A new bathroom is tucked under the existing stair.

132 more saves

Set cover photo