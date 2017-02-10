When the Casali family gave Michael Krus and Prishram Jain of TACT Architecture free rein to work with unconventional materials, the architects responded by creating a geometric 4,300-square-foot smart home encased in aluminum panels by Agway Metals. The front facade features Cor-Ten steel fabricated by Praxy Cladding.
The home, clad in natural Australian timber, enjoys a sense of lightness thanks to slender columns that let it float over the dunes. The driveway and entry, at the rear of the building, have an understated design to build to the interior's magnificent ocean views. Firm director Phil Snowdon explains, “By creating an architectural form that draws your eye and leads you up the steep driveway, we could engage new visitors in a welcoming process that first reveals the object and then slowly reveals the main event, being the view."
A Mood Outdoor Table by Studio Segers for Tribù is surrounded by Terra Outdoor Chairs by Bram Bollen, also for Tribù. They rest atop silvertop ash hardwood decking.
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
A modular shelf system by Alu provides a more sculptural take on the classic bathroom vanity in this Toronto home.
The house was conceived as a summer home, to take advantage of the sounds, breezes, views and lighting – even in the shower. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
In the bathroom, a chrome waterfall faucet by LightInTheBox tops a 12.6-inch-square Mini Nova basin by Barclay; a retractable Ikea mirror is the only concession to vanity.
In 1968, Danish architect and designer Arne Jacobsen designed the 112 faucet and mixer series and a line of in-wall accessories for Vola. In 2014, the Danish company updated the classic design by adding a deep copper finish.
In the bathroom, the freestanding tub is a Lacava Sottile TUB07 model, the sink is Kohler's Vox, and the faucet is Delta's Vero SS. Courtesy of Richard Leo Johnson / Atlantic Archives Inc.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
"The bathrooms were the only other 'events' we wanted in the structure of the house," Balaban says. "Their dark, more intimate materials and graphic touches balance the visual clutter of sinks, toilets, faucets, etc. and stand in contrast to the living spaces. The white profiles of the tub and sinks also stand out nicely against the dark background. Tuan and Jean-François selected the graphic wallpapers for each bathroom once the house took shape and they also chose the faucets."
The ground-floor sauna, one of the home’s central gathering spots, is built from stained alder. The electric heater is from the Finnish company Iki.
In the bathroom, the architects mounted a Kohler sink on a sloped, custom-slate countertop. Since the stone doesn’t hold up well in water, the architect switched to black mosaic tile in the shower. The faucets are from Cabano’s Century series.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”
A SHY 04 pendant light from Bec Brittain adorns the master bath. The custom vanity is made from oak charred with Shou sugi ban. The fixtures are Grohe.
Carrara marble was used in the shower and on the countertops. The fixtures are from Hansgrohe.
The adjoining master bathroom is connected by mirrored pocket door with bronze trim at the frame. The graphic space features a Kaldewei tub, Domus tiles, and Dornbracht faucets and fixtures. A marble vanity top and medicine cabinet sit against the far wall; a compact wood bench slides smartly under the vanity.
Piet Boon designed the leather banquette shown here specifically for his Huys project. For more on Boon's furniture design, visit the first-floor gallery at 404 Park Avenue South. The ceilings are 11'5" tall and feature original beams that have been painted over in a cool white.
The family dog enjoys the shade provided by the corrugated-copper roof overhangs.
Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.
Gray basalt was also used for the kitchen island and backsplash.
The 1920s building was converted into lofts in 2000. The client started out looking for new cabinet hardware and an improved connection between the laundry room and the guest bath, but ultimately decided to work with the firms on a full overhaul.
