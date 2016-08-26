While addressing plumbing problems, the residents took time to spruce up the bathrooms, adding new tile, fixtures, and, in one, a cheery yellow cabinet.
Lori Andrew and Ken Corner continue to add furniture to their Calgary, Alberta, home. The black leather Montauk sofa was the first piece Lori ever bought; the orange Pierre Paulin Tulip lounge chair was a birthday gift to Ken.
Smallville Tables is a minimal table created by Stockholm-based designer Jonas Wagell. The requirement for compact and clever living solutions is particularly significant in Chinese cities with rapid growth and rapid urbanization. The Smallville tables for Zaozuo address this with two multi-purpose tables designed for with added functionality. Young people today have a personal laptop or tablet and in the home the dinner table also has become a place of work. This contemporary behaviour has created new functional requirements for furniture in general and tables in particular. When the device is not in use, it may safely be stored and possibly even charged inside the table. In addition to the small square table the Smallville range includes a rectangular dinner table.
Giro is a minimal table created by Brazil-based designer Pedro Paulo-Venzon. The project serves to be multifunctional, and can be used as either a table or stool. The work is illustrated through clean lines and simple forms. The surface rests atop a curved metal frame that is composed of a circle and line that form its legs. From the side profile, the legs appear to have a simple U-shaped form. The design is available in either black or white.
Assemblage is a minimal table and bench created by Brooklyn-based designers Fort Standard. Their new collection further explores the experimental dimension of their process by pushing natural materials beyond conventional limits and applications. Hundreds of thin, hard maple slats are assembled into the vertically oriented triangular tubes that make up the surface and extruded legs of this hexagonal coffee table.