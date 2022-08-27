SubscribeSign In
Church Residence (1941) Living Room
Church Residence (1941) Living Room
Kitchen.
Kitchen.
Floor Plan of Sol by Perpetually Devastated
Floor Plan of Sol by Perpetually Devastated
An exercise in simplicity, the Sonoma weeHouse consists of two steel-framed volumes with ipe interiors, oiled oak cabinetry, and massive sliding glass walls that overlook valley views.
An exercise in simplicity, the Sonoma weeHouse consists of two steel-framed volumes with ipe interiors, oiled oak cabinetry, and massive sliding glass walls that overlook valley views.