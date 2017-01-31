Beach Haven Residence, Entrance/Exterior Stairwell.
Beach Haven Residence, Entrance/Exterior Stairwell.
Photo by: Phillip Spears
Photo by: Phillip Spears
The stairs feature a geometric pattern of holes generated by a software script that allows rain to slip through to the lake below.
The stairs feature a geometric pattern of holes generated by a software script that allows rain to slip through to the lake below.
Even the stairs reflect the materials at the heart of the project with their blend of cork, timber, and black against a white backdrop.
Even the stairs reflect the materials at the heart of the project with their blend of cork, timber, and black against a white backdrop.
The other centenarian fixtures in the home are the glass light shades in the kitchen. The shades originally hung in an old chapel. The brass bar was designed by the firm.
The other centenarian fixtures in the home are the glass light shades in the kitchen. The shades originally hung in an old chapel. The brass bar was designed by the firm.
A row of Penguin Classics in the window casts an orange glow on the Stealth Barn's small OSB-clad living room outfitted with more custom furniture from Turner.
A row of Penguin Classics in the window casts an orange glow on the Stealth Barn's small OSB-clad living room outfitted with more custom furniture from Turner.
New black metal cladding joins cinderblock and wood-trimmed windows, two features more in line with the home's vintage.
New black metal cladding joins cinderblock and wood-trimmed windows, two features more in line with the home's vintage.
Set cover photo