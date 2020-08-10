Subscribe to Dwell
The Lily Pad is a 280-square-foot shipping container home located near Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio.
Bifold windows and doors open the cabin to the great outdoors, for when you want to enjoy al fresco entertaining.
A matte black rubber exterior allows the structure to blend into its surroundings.
"It brings a real sense of enclosure and escape when you are in that sleeping space surrounded by the marine ply," McCormack says.
The Base Cabin draws its design inspiration from the A-frame cabin.
Arranged with a low-lying counter and stools, the glazed dining area evokes the sensation of dining outdoors.
