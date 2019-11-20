KAGAN’KA is collection of sculptural table boards. It’s an example of the so-called ‘live’ design based on local crafts and materials and up-to-date technologies at the same time. It gives us an opportunity to show a typical and utility object as an art object, without loss of its functionality. The main material of KAGAN’KA is wood found in old country homes. Parts of the collection are made with the power tool, firstly burned, brushed, and then coated with oil and wax. Usage of recycled materials with their natural defects and emphasized identity give us the sense of confidence and complicity. KAGAN’KA cutting boards is a bright example of up-to-date technologies and practical arts balancing, aesthetics and capability at the same time. KAGAN’KA (from Udmurt ) – new-born, baby.
A mix of red cedar shingles and scales make of the exterior. The design is intended to be a
Rooftop Deck
“I suppose you could consider me part of a subculture who lived in various inner-city spaces,” says Simpson, whose previous homes include ad hoc spaces in industrial warehouses, floors of office buildings, and units above shops and bars. In designing his Island Bay home completely from scratch, he retained his experimental spirit: “We wanted a house that responded to our wider social, environmental, and economic concerns rather than something that blindly followed convention,” he says. Unassuming in sight, the home’s corrugated-metal cladding (above) recalls the tin shed, a vernacular housing type in the region.
Inspired by the small scale of Japanese residences—in particular, Makoto Masuzawa’s 1952 Minimum House—architect Andrew Simpson designed his own economical 538-square-foot home set into a wooded site in Island Bay, a coastal suburb outside Wellington, New Zealand.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the Kauai residence takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
The Coffou Cottage sits in an L-shaped configuration at the end of a private road. This image shows how red cedar is utilized to create thin slats along the facade, as well as horizontal and vertical board-and-batten siding.
Black was said to have mentioned,
As per the owner's request, the second floor’s open landing receives ample sunlight. The space is used as a study and the home's two bedrooms are situated to the right, their doors just outside the frame.
Not ready to renovate your floors? This gorgeous bathroom dabbles in the trend by gradually fazing out the hexagonal tiles towards the ceiling to make a honeycomb-like pattern. The best bit? You don't need to worry about matching the tiles with bespoke wooden panels so it takes a fraction of the time and effort. Photo courtesy of Designs by Katy #interior #design #tiletransitioning #bathroom #mydomaine
Wood stairs lead from the ground floor to the stübli; another set leads up to the mezzanine bedroom. The children gathered and dried the flowers hanging on the wall.
The new volume houses the dining area, which includes stairs to the bedrooms. The table is from Blake Avenue and the walnut chairs are from Room & Board. “You don’t want bright colors to take away from that relationship between the interior and the exterior,” Walker says.
Few architects changed the face of Fire Island as much as the midcentury master Horace Gifford. In 1975, he created this geometric glass "tree house" on Sail Walk, which sports screened vents between slanted glass walls and suspended floors that draw breezes through a chimney-like skylight.
Imai House by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates The narrow profile of this home covers just over 750 square feet, but still manages to provide an airy environment. Photo provided by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
