KAGAN’KA is collection of sculptural table boards. It’s an example of the so-called ‘live’ design based on local crafts and materials and up-to-date technologies at the same time. It gives us an opportunity to show a typical and utility object as an art object, without loss of its functionality. The main material of KAGAN’KA is wood found in old country homes. Parts of the collection are made with the power tool, firstly burned, brushed, and then coated with oil and wax. Usage of recycled materials with their natural defects and emphasized identity give us the sense of confidence and complicity. KAGAN’KA cutting boards is a bright example of up-to-date technologies and practical arts balancing, aesthetics and capability at the same time. KAGAN’KA (from Udmurt ) – new-born, baby.