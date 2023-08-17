Sheer, lightweight curtains can be closed to separate the studio from the garden. “It’s a very quiet space where you can retreat into your own thoughts, read, write, and think,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
Facundo is working on an update to the cabin that mirrors the doors at the back window to allow for cross-ventilation.
In the middle courtyard, the Jacks landscaped a small grass mound for Sadie, five, to play on. The house is topped with corrugated steel. “It’s essentially the cheapest material you can get for roofing in New Zealand,” says Beer.
A clear railing creates uninhibited views of the surroundings.
Oliver found the paintings in a secondhand shop. “Lanzarote was often the victim of piracy in earlier centuries,” he explains. The round tables, painted with Mayan motifs, came from a local Mexican restaurant