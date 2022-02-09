The custom cabinetry for the bathroom is made of laminated pine board with a water-base finish that's resistant to color change and similar to what you see in the rest of the house as we wanted to create a consistent story,
Jeff prepares a meal in the kitchen while Ben sits at the dining table with the couple's son. The table is also from Room &amp; Board, and the chairs are from West Elm.
Elevate your mealtime rituals with a moment of juxtaposition— like pairing the soft and sleek Edie Dining Chair with a sculptural dining table, like the Emerson Round Extension Dining Table seen here. We love how the Edie Dining Chairs present curves and clean lines, whilst softening statement making centerpieces. You can opt for a neutral or pop of color depending on your personal taste.
“People here use their verandas for everything, even sleeping,” says Pons. “It’s very similar to how people live on the southern Mediterranean coast.” The stools on both sides of the table were custom made.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
“We kept the existing layout, but removed original cabinets above the peninsula of the kitchen to create a more open, airy space,” Lyndsay says.
The bunk beds are original only repainted and treated to updated detailing.
Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.
"By utilizing more windows, our homes bring the outdoors in, providing lots of natural light," says Mackay.
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
Carved into the home’s mass are what Ong calls “exterior voids”: transition zones between the built and the natural that are painted white. The sectional and club chairs are from Kingsley Bate; the sliding glass door is by Western Window Systems.
The living room has a glazed corner and a window that looks into the entrance courtyard. The Shaya table lamps are by Canadian brand Neuvo.
Measuring 1,472 square feet, the main home boasts a massive great room. Expansive windows usher in natural light, which illuminates the space's mix of custom and vintage furniture.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 homes in California from 1949 to 1966, and though tons are still standing today, many of them have lost their authenticity after going through drastic transformations—but this particular renovation is a different story. Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story, single-family residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains,
In downtown Singapore, marble, light wood, soft hues, and subtle touches of gold come together to create a stylish, light-filled, and textured apartment. Remodeled by the Singapore-based architecture and interior design duo Takenouchi Webb, Apartment G is a 3,875-square-foot, third-floor apartment near Singapore’s main shopping area Orchard Road, with large sections of glazed windows that look out to lush tropical trees.
Each student room has a dedicated workspace that's clean, bright, and functional. Objects and furniture had to be carefully selected or designed to make the apartment work: for instance, the steel desk was custom designed by Wierciński’s firm to double as a radiator cover.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
Bovee and Kirkpatrick eat at the table he designed. The cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Bosch; Bren Reis of Earthbound industries made the cabinets.
