The bathroom is currently configured with a toilet, bidet, and shower.
The view of the nearby Parroquia de San Agustín and the dense urban skyline.
The rooftop deck features Tezontle Studio’s sculpture Torso Volcanico.
The upper penthouse provides stunning city views from a terrace that extends off the living room.
The children’s room overlooks the light well with planters.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
The second bedroom has a bespoke, built-in bed by Altra Form.
The master bathroom features an American Standard Coastal Serin freestanding tub and a Viabizzuno Cubo Doccia shower head.
Gold leaf adorns the wall over the fireplace in the master bedroom.
A stairway plays with light and form.
The kitchen is tight, but vertical cabinetry provides plenty of storage space.
Two brassy pieces by Fervor—Sol Interior (the whole circle), and Sol Naciente (the half-circle)—serve to brighten the hallway.
The walnut dining table and custom solid oak chairs are by Atra Form. The juxtaposition of rustic board-formed concrete with luxe furnishings gives depth to the interiors.
The living room transitions into the dining room, which looks out onto another light well.
The slim-profile, custom casement windows are set in a traditional square-frame grid.
This living room features a custom sofa and leather, brass, and hardwood armchairs by Atra Form. A cluster of coffee tables includes the Paloma painted steel coffee table designed by Pedro Ramirez Vazquez, a custom brushed brass side table by Atra Form, and the Telugu Suar stained wood side table by NAMUH.
The wood-wrapped stairwell creates a sense of enclosure and warmth.
Special attention was paid to the casework detail. Overlapping butt joints form a subtle herringbone pattern and exposes the plywood end-grain.
Casa Tiny was designed as a two-person escape. But instead of being an isolated retreat, it has become a gathering place: “a space for experience, rather than a space for things,” says owner Aránzazu de Ariño. “We love sobremesa”—the post-meal time when people settle in to converse, drink, savor dessert. “It’s very Mexican.” At Casa Tiny’s table, cooking and working become “interrelated,” she says. “The idea behind the house is so powerful,” says her partner Claudio Sodi, that it “moves you to enjoy life and nature in a completely different way.”
This refurbished concrete fishing shack on France’s Cotentin Peninsula was originally built in the 1950s on a rock facing the sea. Its dimensions match Henry David Thoreau’s log cabin in Walden—10 feet by 15 feet—and France’s strict coastal regulations meant its size and shape couldn’t change during restoration. So FREAKS, a Paris architecture firm, did what it could, adding champagne-colored galvanized metal cladding as insulation and two large sliding windows that open onto the horizon.
A view of the doorway from the kitchen. The entire kitchen/living room is 280 square feet.
Baulier's favorite detail is the meeting point between the mitered door of the refrigerator, the side panel, and the counter. "A very satisfying alignment!" she says.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
"The worktops are made by a British company called Resilica," says Baulier. "They use glass waste (old windscreens, windows, and bottles) to create beautiful and incredibly durable countertops. Unlike terrazzo, it doesn't stain, as it is mainly glass bound with a solvent-free resin."
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The idea for Simon Pillard and Philippe Rossetti’s Lego kitchen island in Paris sprouted when Pillard put 500 blocks and a day’s worth of work into building a Lego-legged chair. They covered their kitchen island—a simple wooden block—with 20,000 Lego pieces.
In the dining room of the main house, guests perch on black leather and bleached white oak Stahl and Band chairs around Jeff Martin Joinery’s Schoolhouse table fashioned from ebonized oak and bleached and whitewashed ash. Tom Kirk Flute pendants hang overhead.
Brendan Ravenhill Studio Grain pendants and Graye leather-and-oak counter stools make the kitchen feel bright and contemporary.
A sculptural bench from the Future Perfect and a circa-1950s vintage blown-glass, brass, and enameled metal Kalmar Tulipan chandelier invite guests through the entry. The space flows into the kitchen, where meals unfold on a built-in banquette upholstered in SH Frank leather by Geremia Design, or CH33T chairs underneath an Atelier Rich Tegelaar Open Meshmatics pendant.
A Fireclay-tiled second bathroom with Kerf cabinets is yet another boon of the extension.
A folding glass NanaWall system "allows the clients to keep an eye on their kids while working in the kitchen," says Blaine, who dubbed the space the 'NanAtrium.' "It helps keep the kids safe and contained, and helps the family get back to enjoying life." A swing door provides easy in-and-out access when the glass wall isn't fully opened.
When a custom-fabricated box beam proved too cost prohibitive, Blaine’s engineer devised a steel beam strong enough to span the 18-foot length of the rear wall that didn’t feel too heavy and didn’t look out of place beside the original wood beams. "Then we painted all of the structure a warm black so it becomes a feature and ties everything—new and old—together," adds Blaine.
Natural light and greenery combine with wood, glass, and custom-milled exterior siding to give the hallway an open, welcoming feel.
The Ori Cloud Bed fits perfectly into the wooden baffles of the canopy above. The back cushions of the sofa turn into a headboard when the bed is lowered.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
Dual-pane track sliding doors form a wall of glass which can be completely opened to the backyard. Clerestory windows at the top provide additional light.
