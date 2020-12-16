Casa Tiny was designed as a two-person escape. But instead of being an isolated retreat, it has become a gathering place: “a space for experience, rather than a space for things,” says owner Aránzazu de Ariño. “We love sobremesa”—the post-meal time when people settle in to converse, drink, savor dessert. “It’s very Mexican.” At Casa Tiny’s table, cooking and working become “interrelated,” she says. “The idea behind the house is so powerful,” says her partner Claudio Sodi, that it “moves you to enjoy life and nature in a completely different way.”