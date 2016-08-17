From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.