Exterior
The Clubhouse holds the reception desk, spa-inspired bathrooms and showers, the Canteen, and lounge areas. During inclement weather, a curtain encloses the open pavilion like tent walls.
Moxy Osaka Honmachi in Osaka, Japan
In Kobe, Japan, exposed timber trusses and arched thresholds work together to create a dwelling that’s cheerful and full of whimsy.
The home features Oak hardwood floors and energy effiecient windows and doors throughout.
At a home in San Francisco, the non-visible modern cabinet door hinges of this bar and surrounding cabinetry are due to the frameless cabinets and hinges that mount directly to the interior of the cabinet.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.
Nichinichi Townhouse in Kyoto, Japan
In seaside Tuscany, Italian architecture firm FABBRICANOVE realized a villa that embraces modern lines and the mild climate.
Designer Paola Navone transformed a 200-year-old factory in Umbria into an inviting home for Andrea Falkner-Campi and her husband. Once a tobacco-drying plant, and before that a silkworm farm, the home sits 90 miles north of Rome.
Balnarring Retreat is a minimal residence located in Victoria, Australia, designed by Branch Studio Architects. The retreat embraces a low-tech aesthetic towards the operation of the building itself, fully embodying the idea of retreat and slowing down. Celebrating craftsmanship and integrity of materiality instead of technology, every wall of the building have been designed to contain components that manually fold, open and close to manipulate the space and transform the program of the building.
