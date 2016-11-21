The main floor is arranged as one long, contiguous space, with a living area and balcony at the front end. An Aulia coffee table by Henk Vos, a pair of red Eames molded plywood chairs, and a Pelican chair by Finn Juhl center the space.
Though the retreat is clearly meant to afford the solitude writing so often requires, Kathleen reports that "it's very lively. Deer approach, birds bathe. The sun warms my desk and you can hear the rain."
The home’s geometric silhouette echoes the classic typology of the region’s gable roof barns. “We took our inspiration from this vernacular architecture and re-interpreted it with a contemporary twist,” Dworkind says.