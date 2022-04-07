The KODA Concrete is Kodasema's classic model, with 282 square feet of space and concrete exterior panels.
“Without opening an umbrella, we can relax using the exterior long wood bench that’s shaded by the roof’s overhang,” Adam says.
A pair of 1970s velvet-upholstered armchairs flank a midcentury-style wood table in the living area. The kitchen features a line of cabinets suspended above the epoxy resin floor. “The glazing on the east side is as long as the facade and spans eight meters,” the architect says. “It’s adjusted and harmonized with the kitchen worktop.”
Atelier Oslo overcame nature’s challenges when they designed Cabin Norderhov, a seasonal, eco-friendly retreat on a steep hillside overlooking Lake Steinsfjorden. The home’s layout revolves around a central glass and metal "campfire" that burns beneath a suspended mantel. Since it’s located at the access level, the fireplace's flickering warmth can be enjoyed throughout the house. The surrounding floor is covered with hexagon tiles cut from marble, which transition into tiles made of birch log in the rest of the house.
A couch from Lider Interiores and a Cremme table anchor the wide-open living/dining area. The dining chairs are by Fernando Jaeger.
In the living room, there's a black leather Le Corbusier lounge and a Minotti sofa set.
Positioned for stellar outdoor views, the screened porch features concrete floors, a cedar ceiling, natural fir posts, and midcentury chairs.
Stadt Architecture’s Christopher Kitterman transformed a generic studio in Chelsea into a bright one-bedroom apartment for Vancouver couple Dale Steele and Dan Nguyen. The living room features a Hans Wegner GE290 lounge chair upholstered in leather by Spinneybeck, a round rug and Cobble Hill Adams sofa from ABC Carpet &amp; Home, a Pedrera coffee table by Gubi, and a Bob side table by Poltrona Frau. An automated lift raises a TV from inside the custom millwork under the window. Acid-etched tempered glass doors lead to the bedroom.
The living area features Roche Bobois furnishings and a rug made from the farm’s sheep wool. Not pictured is the central fireplace built of locally quarried stone.
The main level living space of Industrial Farmhouse by Christopher Simmond Architect Inc. is a transparent social hub for viewing the rural landscape. The house is situated to optimize views, as well as protect occupants from the blazing summer sun and stiff winter winds.
To make the interior of their 12-foot-wide Brooklyn home feel larger, designers Ed Parker and Barbara Tutino Parker used Farrow & Ball paint in All White for the floors and applied Benjamin Moore Super White with a flat finish to the walls. They also rearranged the floor plan.
West Elm chairs are paired with a locally crafted wooden table.
The loft features a lounging area and a cozy, built-in sleeping nook beside a window. Originally, the dome had a full second floor, but the result was a choppy layout of small spaces. “There was no good living area,” says Sam. “My instinct was to open it all up.” When he’s not at the property, he rents it out. The bedding is from Parachute Home.
This Cupertino home features a conversation pit outfitted with a 250-square-foot configuration of Patricia Urquiola’s Tufty-Time sofa for B&B Italia. Overhead, flush-mounted LED strips demarcate the lounge area. - Cupertino, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The architects dropped the floor of the lower level to create 10-foot-tall ceilings. The existing den and master bedroom now serve as a media room furnished with an Eero Saarinen table from Knoll, Bruno Hansen chairs, and an Original Timber Co. bench.
The cabin's floor-to-ceiling windows offer an uninterrupted view of the great outdoors.
To minimize the home's energy footprint, the floor and foundation are made from cast concrete. Large openings allow for natural ventilation, while surrounding trees help create a cool microclimate. The house is powered by geothermal energy.
The couple purchased the living room’s H.W. Klein chairs with the house. Another existing piece was the mezzanine’s daybed, designed by Peter Hvidt and Orlando Mølgaard Nielsen. An original floating staircase leads to the mezzanine and then up to the second floor. The open, straight-forward spaces speak to one of Christian’s guiding principles: “Simplicity is the key,” he says.
Bedroom Open to Living Room
“An important part of the work was to design large common spaces, and to be able to receive a large number of people,” note the architects. “The common spaces are designed for the coexistence between family and friends.”
Large decks and walls of glass blur the boundaries between indoor/outdoor living.
The upper floor of one of the cabins features a wood-burning stove, beanbag chairs, and a hanging paper lantern.
The spacious living room features full-length windows that create a connection with nature. Pink plaster walls were restored to their original condition, as were plywood built-ins.
Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, this four-bedroom abode in Portugal opens up with whitewashed concrete walls and geometric forms. Integrated amongst hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees on a site that once held ancient ruins, the space opens up to the landscape with an array of patios, rooftop terraces, and large central courtyard with swimming pool. The midcentury fireplace seen here was designed in 1965 by Spanish architects Alfonso Mila and Federico Correa.
Instead of peering into the homes of neighbors, residents revel in nature.
The original brick fireplace stands as a reminder of the home’s history.
Clad in textured timber, the interior ceilings allow the structural material to speak for itself, while also providing a warm contrast to the minimal design.
The backsplash is a tarnished sheet of bronze. Raft Stools by Norm Architects provide understated seating.
“Instead of using a typical frame system, we created frameless windows by burying aluminum channels into the floors and walls,” says Richard. “It kept our glazing budget much lower than normal.” The sofas feature custom upholstery by Inverse Project and HDM.
The family cat, Rey, steps in front of the concrete fireplace in the living room. Floor-to-ceiling windows enhance the indoor-outdoor connection.
Lovely details in living room
After searching for the perfect plot of land on which to build their dream home, a couple instead opted to purchase a "Rummer" home -- a typical example of a low-key midcentury modernist house constructed by a local developer, Robert Rummer, in the 1960s. The five-bedroom, 2,400-square-foot post-and-beam house was strongly reminiscent of California Eichlers, and exemplified the couple’s ideal layout, but was in serious need of a major renovation. The revamp maintained the great expanses of glass, wide-open interiors, and indoor-outdoor living, and added new white concrete floors installed, fixed the radiant heating, updated the kitchen and bathrooms, and new landscaping.
