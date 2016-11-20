His recent scores include a reissued George Nelson Swag Leg Chair and a coffee table designed by John Keal for Brown Saltman.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
Grove Desk for Room & Board. Handcrafted by Pennsylvanian woodworkers, the Grove desk features a natural oil-and-wax finish that showcases the grain of its solid wood construction. Mid-century details like turned tapered legs and beveled edges lend an air of refinement.
Brick bowfront rowhouses, most constructed in the mid-19th century, are a South End signature.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
The view as it appears today.
