Miogui Architecture redesigned a 137-square-foot apartment in Paris, flooding the space with sunlight and rich materials. The compact residence is one of many apartments in a 1930s building that was once a hotel.
Now a gorgeous vanity set-up steals the show, with the sink and taps, both from Rogerseller, mounted on an over-sized mirror layered over wood shelving. The light is the MegaBulb pendant from Great Dane.
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
The pergola overlooks the pool with the Baltic Sea in the distance. The couple built the home so that there would be as much outdoor space as indoor space.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
The board-formed concrete retaining wall holds firewood and is also a bench. Beyond, the garden lounge backs up against the studio and a retaining wall. “It’s a study in how little you can do to define a space,” Thomas says.
The rustic lamp on the floor between the dining and living areas is meant for warming chickens. “Like the house, it’s not afraid to be what it is,” Thomas says.
"It is something that seems at home in the forest, but at the same time, it’s strikingly strange,” notes Kivi.
The entire home can be furnished with help from the firm's interior brand Koto Living.
The home is geared toward indoor/outdoor living with a large, shaded deck and sliding glass doors.
A bedroom skylight allows residents to sleep beneath the stars.
Spacecube and Breathe were already collaborating on a demonstration unit for the Adaptable Living series when jeep suggested trying a remote location, to portray idyllic off-grid living.
Breathe selected simple, durable interior materials for what had been a simple glass box. (Bread and coffee not included with purchase.)
Light wood cabinetry with metallic pulls bring warmth to the kitchen. The concrete countertops are trowel-finished for a textured look.
Drawing of Estúdio Lapinha by Plano Livre
"The timeless and distinctive aesthetic of minimalism that Koto embodies is accentuated in the interiors,
The architects achieved unity and continuity in the home's façade, despite the unevenness of the terrain.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
Within the largest of the three buildings is an open-plan living area and bedroom that’s separated by a bathroom and utility area.
