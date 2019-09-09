Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
The sleek black kitchen is fitted with oak timber floors and brass accents to infuse additional sophistication into the space.
The sleek black kitchen is fitted with oak timber floors and brass accents to infuse additional sophistication into the space.
After a year of searching, San Francisco transplants Liz Armistead and Bill Broome found their dream home—a 1,400-square-foot ranch house in Austin’s Travis Heights neighborhood. The residence was outdated, but the 400-year-old live oak tree on the back of the property was just too enticing to pass up. They fell in love with its potential and reached out to Stephanie and Ryan Lemmo, the principals of Lemmo Architecture and Design, for a full remodel and contemporary master suite addition.
After a year of searching, San Francisco transplants Liz Armistead and Bill Broome found their dream home—a 1,400-square-foot ranch house in Austin’s Travis Heights neighborhood. The residence was outdated, but the 400-year-old live oak tree on the back of the property was just too enticing to pass up. They fell in love with its potential and reached out to Stephanie and Ryan Lemmo, the principals of Lemmo Architecture and Design, for a full remodel and contemporary master suite addition.
The idea for a new 1,722-square-foot house was born when the home's owner spoke to Ziyu Zhuang of RSAA: "Look at the tallest tree that survived in our village. It’s beautiful. It should be seen in this house after it's been rebuilt." And so the design of the home, named Tongling Recluse, evolved around preserving the tree and elements from the old ruins.
The idea for a new 1,722-square-foot house was born when the home's owner spoke to Ziyu Zhuang of RSAA: "Look at the tallest tree that survived in our village. It’s beautiful. It should be seen in this house after it's been rebuilt." And so the design of the home, named Tongling Recluse, evolved around preserving the tree and elements from the old ruins.
“The darker, midnight blue exterior paint color was used on all of the existing building elements to create more of a dynamic contrast with the new structure, which was painted white," says Ryan. Tomatoes, little gem lettuce, green beans, a tobacco plant, and a few strawberry bushes (tended by the kids) grow in the courtyard.
“The darker, midnight blue exterior paint color was used on all of the existing building elements to create more of a dynamic contrast with the new structure, which was painted white," says Ryan. Tomatoes, little gem lettuce, green beans, a tobacco plant, and a few strawberry bushes (tended by the kids) grow in the courtyard.
In addition to remodeling the space, the studio has also created a table for the dining room.
In addition to remodeling the space, the studio has also created a table for the dining room.
White built-in cabinetry delightfully contrasts with the home's original wood beams and pillars, which the architects have left exposed (along with the aluminum ductwork and perforated metal) to pay homage to the building's industrial past.
White built-in cabinetry delightfully contrasts with the home's original wood beams and pillars, which the architects have left exposed (along with the aluminum ductwork and perforated metal) to pay homage to the building's industrial past.
“We brought in a deep blue-green, Benjamin Moore, Miramichi paint to add a richness to the space,” says Keasler.
“We brought in a deep blue-green, Benjamin Moore, Miramichi paint to add a richness to the space,” says Keasler.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
A Workstead brass chandelier, a Signal pendant, and an Urban Electric Rex table lamp have been used in the master bathroom.
A Workstead brass chandelier, a Signal pendant, and an Urban Electric Rex table lamp have been used in the master bathroom.
The gabled roof form, wrapped in metal panels and perforated metal screens, appears to hover above a simple extension of the original house.
The gabled roof form, wrapped in metal panels and perforated metal screens, appears to hover above a simple extension of the original house.
To flip the house, they eliminated the second story, taking the ceilings high and the windows wide. To make up for the lost square footage, they added on a wing, built a separate garage with a guest apartment above it, and brought the hangout spaces to the front to capitalize on the views. "The original house had good, solid bones,” says Jennifer. “What if the whole wall was windows?” the homeowner asked, and that certainly worked—sunlight pours in through entire house from the front floor to ceiling window wall.
To flip the house, they eliminated the second story, taking the ceilings high and the windows wide. To make up for the lost square footage, they added on a wing, built a separate garage with a guest apartment above it, and brought the hangout spaces to the front to capitalize on the views. "The original house had good, solid bones,” says Jennifer. “What if the whole wall was windows?” the homeowner asked, and that certainly worked—sunlight pours in through entire house from the front floor to ceiling window wall.
Retractable glass walls allow living spaces to blend from inside to outside, creating a direct connection with the Bondi Beach climate.
Retractable glass walls allow living spaces to blend from inside to outside, creating a direct connection with the Bondi Beach climate.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
East Lake House, designed by Robert Young Architects, features two structures to capture sunshine and breezes from all angles.
East Lake House, designed by Robert Young Architects, features two structures to capture sunshine and breezes from all angles.
The house has two spacious outdoor patios for entertaining.
The house has two spacious outdoor patios for entertaining.
The bold roofline was inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms found in the work of Wexler, Berkus, and Koenig, as well as the the bathing boxes at Port Phillip Bay.
The bold roofline was inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms found in the work of Wexler, Berkus, and Koenig, as well as the the bathing boxes at Port Phillip Bay.
Frequent visits to Calistoga Ranch left a Los Angeles couple hankering for even more time amid Napa Valley’s tranquil vineyards, so they realized it was the right moment to build their post-retirement dream home in California Wine Country. Wade Design Architects and Geremia Design knew exactly how to bring it to life.
Frequent visits to Calistoga Ranch left a Los Angeles couple hankering for even more time amid Napa Valley’s tranquil vineyards, so they realized it was the right moment to build their post-retirement dream home in California Wine Country. Wade Design Architects and Geremia Design knew exactly how to bring it to life.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
The former home of interior designer and renowned blogger Sarah Sherman Samuel, this 1961 A-frame in Palm Springs received a thorough renovation and a new lease on life.
The former home of interior designer and renowned blogger Sarah Sherman Samuel, this 1961 A-frame in Palm Springs received a thorough renovation and a new lease on life.
An overview of the courtyard.
An overview of the courtyard.
Designers Russell Pinch and Oona Bannon kept many of the architectural details of the 300-year-old cow barn they turned into a second home, including its terra-cotta roof tiles. The primary structural change took place on the front facade, which they tore down and rebuilt, opening space for a traditional oeil-de-boeuf window. The door on the left opens to a workshop. In addition to designing furniture, the couple also create interiors for select clients.
Designers Russell Pinch and Oona Bannon kept many of the architectural details of the 300-year-old cow barn they turned into a second home, including its terra-cotta roof tiles. The primary structural change took place on the front facade, which they tore down and rebuilt, opening space for a traditional oeil-de-boeuf window. The door on the left opens to a workshop. In addition to designing furniture, the couple also create interiors for select clients.
An IKEA desk and SKI wooden provide working accommodations in the study, overlooking the main living space.
An IKEA desk and SKI wooden provide working accommodations in the study, overlooking the main living space.

83 more saves

Set cover photo