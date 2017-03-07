In 2004, designer Brent Jespersen’s luminous canyon retreat presented a modernist haven for Salt Lake City.
The distance between site and structure is more dramatic in the evening when light shines through the sunken glass living room.
The entrance faces north and is approached by a drive through the ravine and adjacent woods.
An Egg swing from Patricia Urquiola’s Maia collection for Kettal sits in the garden.
Nicole Hollis designed this contemporary home in Hawaii for a couple who were Southern California natives that fell for the coast of Kona long ago. The home boasts indoor/outdoor living that’s complete with a relaxing bench swing to enjoy the Hawaiian breeze. Photo courtesy of Laure Joliet
In Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen's home (you might recognize Bjerre-Poulsen as the photographer of this Danish house, which was featured in Dwell's April 2012 issue), white walls and cabinets allow details, like the herringbone worksurface crafted from reclaimed wood and lighting fixtures, to shine.
Simplicity with white walls, black steel balustrade and oak timber floors
A constantly moving shaft of natural light that edges along an oak bench is a defining element in the room.
The open living and dining plan is flooded with natural light. The wicker PK22 lounge chairs are by Poul Kjaerholm for Fritz Hansen. The suspension lamp is by DePadova.
Photo Courtesy of DeVol Kitchens
Photography by Matthew Millman
Martin Architects designed a bed in white oak for the master bedroom. The neutral palette continues via a David Weeks One-Arm Wall Sconce from Ralph Pucci. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
The view as it appears today.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
