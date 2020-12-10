Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
The verandas provide a threshold between the internal and external spaces. “They soften the abrupt change and mediate the relationship between inside and out,” says architect Ben Shields.
“We wanted the entry to give a sense of the house without giving too much away—and to draw the eye to the glazed entry gallery and the beach and hills beyond,” says architect Ben Shields. “We also wanted to start to materially tell the story of the house.”
Stepping down the landscape from east to west, the timber cabin takes in sweeping views of the open sea on one side and the dramatic hills on the other. Large glazed openings and an all-timber palette further blur the line between indoors and out.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
The large pantry allows all the food to be in one place, visually out of the way, yet still super convenient to the rest of the kitchen.
Along Victoria’s Surf Coast, a minimalist timber dwellingcombines Scandinavian charm with the laid-back vibes of a New Zealand bach.
Modern kitchen with a minimal palette
A 15-foot-tall vaulted ceiling, a clerestory, and a large sliding glass door flood the open-plan living area with plenty of sunlight.
The dining table was crafted from a single 4-by-8 sheet of walnut. The chairs, designed by Shin Okuda, are from Waka Waka in Los Angeles.
"In the kitchen we wanted to create an austere volume filled with natural light that allows for a small room to feel so much bigger," says Hazelbaker.
The modular unit is by Vipp, and was chosen to visually juxtapose the new addition with the existing structure.
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
The exposed wood ceiling, white paint, and concrete floor keep the room consistent with the rest of the home.
In the bedroom , Ball Light pendants by Michael Anastassiades hang above Tulip side tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The linens are by Brooklinen, and the Serif TV is by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Samsung.
Top 10 Most Shared Stories of 2020: Our readers couldn’t resist passing these articles along to family and friends.
Shakespeare tackled the installation of the tiles and the shelves herself to further reduce construction costs. For the shelves, she purchased wood from Home Depot and mounted it on metal IKEA brackets, which she spray-painted black.
The homey environment is furnished abundant plants, homemade and modern furniture, and crafted and woven objects.
The distinctive tile pattern in a bathroom echoes the pattern treatment on the base of the kitchen island.
The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The master bathroom is one of Geremia’s favorite rooms. “It’s focused on ritual and relaxation—a special place to start and end the day,” she says. “You can watch the neighboring horses graze from the outdoor shower.”
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
A peek inside the light-dappled master bath.
The master bath features penny tiles on the floor.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
Fireclay tile covers the new master bath.
Part modern farmhouse, part gallery, this vacation home just outside Tahoe National Forest is composed of four distinct gable forms separated by square, stone-clad volumes. It was designed by Tahoe-based architect Clare Walton. The interiors were a collaborative effort between the owner, who is an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. In the kitchen, a custom-made, six-person breakfast banquet, crafted from walnut, is organized around a table that features cold roll steel table top and a turned wood base that has been ebonized black.
The sink configuration proved to be a tricky dilemma in this kitchen. A corner sink seemed to be the best solution for ample prep space and cabinet storage. With limited finish and cost options for a corner sink, the designers decided to pair two sinks together - a large single basin and a small bar sink - to maximize functionality and space.
The newly revamped dining area is comfortable and cool with a built-in corner bench, tweed upholstery finishes, and sleek contemporary pendant lights. The homeowners' existing dining room table pairs nicely with the new modern touches, blending old and new.
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
The expanded central kitchen occupies the heart of the home. The kitchen island is wrapped in reclaimed Douglas fir and topped with a white granite countertop. The countertops in the rear are black-flamed granite.
Previously, the long volume of the main living area was chopped in half by a wall that enclosed the kitchen on one side. The division was a jarring way to separate the kitchen and dining room from the main living space, so the designers removed it to improve the connection between the main living areas. Removing the wall helps to expose the home’s beautiful post and beam structure throughout and unify the living spaces. To emphasize the structure, the team repainted the ceiling beams a dark color to contrast with the natural wood that was preserved.
