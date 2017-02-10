Similar to his Falling Waters masterpiece, Tirranna was built on water and next to a waterfall. In fact, the word itself comes from an Aboriginal word meaning “running waters.”
Similar to his Falling Waters masterpiece, Tirranna was built on water and next to a waterfall. In fact, the word itself comes from an Aboriginal word meaning “running waters.”
Like the unseen geothermal energy that fuels the famous bathing pool at Reykjavík’s Blue Lagoon, the city’s design community is also simmering just beneath the surface.
Like the unseen geothermal energy that fuels the famous bathing pool at Reykjavík’s Blue Lagoon, the city’s design community is also simmering just beneath the surface.
Set cover photo