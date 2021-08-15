From the front, Greg Hoffman and Kirsten Brady’s home in Portland, Oregon, bears little resemblance to the daylight ranch house that once stood in its place. Yet upon closer inspection, it is clear that the enlarged structure is actually an updated version of the same dwelling that has occupied the site since the early 1950s. More windows, a trellised roofline, a basalt privacy wall, and a flat-roofed, top-floor addition are among the most striking changes. Plantings were also added to enhance the yard. “There was zero landscaping,” says Greg, “If you look at the original photos, the house was just sitting on the ground.” All of the new features are carefully oriented so that the sightline from the street through the house to the vista beyond remains open. “The original house had a gap in the hedge so people could see the view,” Greg recalls. “We said, ‘Let’s keep that.’”
While the existing bathroom layout was perfectly usable, See Arch swapped the dated surface materials for a more contemporary look.
The kitchen's new position takes advantage of morning light. Note how the white countertop doesn't disturb the original windows.
Designer Vicki Simon’s used clean, modern lines and strong colors to renovate this vacation loft in a condo development near a ski resort in Lake Tahoe.
A 1930 bungalow in Gladstone Oregon gets a new kitchen without altering any of the original architecture.
