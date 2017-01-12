In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
Bathroom Lesson In the gleaming, glam bathroom, “it was important to use different whites,” says Hayon. “The dull Macael marble I used is warmer and easier to combine with white ceiling paint than stone from Carrara.” Hayon’s Josephine ceramic lamps, designed for Metalarte, are complemented by a matching warm gray Bisazza Bagno vanity, also by Hayon. bisazzabagno.it metalarte.com
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
