The master bathroom has Calacatta Poanazzo countertops and Portofino Humo semipolished tiles with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts. The unlacquered brass fixtures are from Watermark’s H-Line, and the lighting is from Rich Brilliant Willing.
An 860-square-foot in-law suite for the clients’ parents is located on the northeast side of the home.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.