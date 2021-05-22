The home sits lightly within its sylvan surroundings.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Originally built in 1956, the home was expanded in 1973—and the two sections now join at the main entrance. The facade is clad in ribbed wood paneling, which covers the interior walls.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
The wood-paneled study has direct access to the terrace.
The Bento bench has a moveable cushion and comes with hairpin or straight legs.
The master suite is located in a corner of the home and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
