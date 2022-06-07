SubscribeSign In
Suraya provided His Builders with reference images for the look, and feel that she wanted for her new kitchen. One of her requirements was for a versatile island.
Stained hardwood floors compliment the stained beech wood cabinets.
Modern and durable open shelves.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
