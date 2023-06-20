SubscribeSign In
The children’s bedroom features access to the refinished outdoor deck
The subdued interior design aims to mimic the inside of a tree.
Surrounded by forest and accessed via a fairy-tale bridge, the resilient forever home showcases the strength of cross-laminated timber.
The home, after passing through the tiled entry arch, opens directly onto the living area, with a Scott McIntire painting hung above a rug the couple bought in Turkey.
