SubscribeSign In
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
The bathroom is finished in simple stucco with bent copper plumbing fixtures and oversized terrazzo tile. Niches in the wall accommodate bathing supplies and provide a convenient foothold for leg-shaving.
The bathroom is finished in simple stucco with bent copper plumbing fixtures and oversized terrazzo tile. Niches in the wall accommodate bathing supplies and provide a convenient foothold for leg-shaving.
Extensive glazing continues into the chef's kitchen, another space offering direct outdoor access. Light-hued custom cabinetry complements the stone tile and black countertops.
Extensive glazing continues into the chef's kitchen, another space offering direct outdoor access. Light-hued custom cabinetry complements the stone tile and black countertops.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
“Wright was a maverick who never looked back, so we knew we didn’t want to be anchored to the past ourselves,” says Lord. “Instead we asked ourselves how we could re-envision the future of the bath space through his eyes.”
“Wright was a maverick who never looked back, so we knew we didn’t want to be anchored to the past ourselves,” says Lord. “Instead we asked ourselves how we could re-envision the future of the bath space through his eyes.”
The collection’s wood details add warmth and texture to cool surfaces and “make for a welcoming, naturalistic palette,” says Lord.
The collection’s wood details add warmth and texture to cool surfaces and “make for a welcoming, naturalistic palette,” says Lord.
Front Facade
Front Facade
Oversized Two Car Pull-Through Garage that includes a secondary laundry hookup.
Oversized Two Car Pull-Through Garage that includes a secondary laundry hookup.
GREENHOUSE by ZROBIM architects in Minsk, Belarus
GREENHOUSE by ZROBIM architects in Minsk, Belarus
Carstensen painted the body and exterior trim on the garage the same color, in order to "make the house look slightly more modern, without losing character," he said. The color is a discontinued shade, called Evening Canyon, from Behr, that he had mixed at Home Depot. "I tried so many before landing on this one," he said. "This one ended up being my favorite, because it maintains a nice warm tone all throughout the day. Others would end up either looking too cool (almost navy blue) in direct sunlight, or just look brown."
Carstensen painted the body and exterior trim on the garage the same color, in order to "make the house look slightly more modern, without losing character," he said. The color is a discontinued shade, called Evening Canyon, from Behr, that he had mixed at Home Depot. "I tried so many before landing on this one," he said. "This one ended up being my favorite, because it maintains a nice warm tone all throughout the day. Others would end up either looking too cool (almost navy blue) in direct sunlight, or just look brown."
A garage full of cupboards can’t contain Orpilla’s toolkit.
A garage full of cupboards can’t contain Orpilla’s toolkit.
The dining table in the open-plan space is custom, and the fireplace is from Napoleon.
The dining table in the open-plan space is custom, and the fireplace is from Napoleon.
Favoring natural and low-maintenance materials, the dwelling’s exterior is clad in Corten steel, Shou Sugi Ban charred siding from Nakamoto Forestry in Portland, and stucco. A natural-edge wood garden bench draws attention to the angled glass windows of the facade.
Favoring natural and low-maintenance materials, the dwelling’s exterior is clad in Corten steel, Shou Sugi Ban charred siding from Nakamoto Forestry in Portland, and stucco. A natural-edge wood garden bench draws attention to the angled glass windows of the facade.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
The couple has two rescue dogs, Wren and Lint.
The couple has two rescue dogs, Wren and Lint.
A white gravel allée leads to Onur and Alix Kece’s weekend retreat an hour outside Paris. The couple, a pair of creatives, oversaw the renovation of the long-neglected 1892 structure themselves, with Onur designing the living spaces and built-ins and Alix responsible for everything else. “We were looking for something that was in bad shape, a place we could completely tear apart and renovate from scratch,” says Onur.
A white gravel allée leads to Onur and Alix Kece’s weekend retreat an hour outside Paris. The couple, a pair of creatives, oversaw the renovation of the long-neglected 1892 structure themselves, with Onur designing the living spaces and built-ins and Alix responsible for everything else. “We were looking for something that was in bad shape, a place we could completely tear apart and renovate from scratch,” says Onur.
Lockyer added native desert plants to a courtyard near the garage.
Lockyer added native desert plants to a courtyard near the garage.

64 more saves