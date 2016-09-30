This serene retreat by acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba, carved out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, demonstrates the charm of historic Italy.
This serene retreat by acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba, carved out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, demonstrates the charm of historic Italy.
When husband and wife duo Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba were planning their vacation home, they fell in love with an old mill dating back to the 17th century in Sogliano Cavour, a small village in the province of Lecce. Keeping the ancient stone floors, walls, and arches intact, they made their own mark on the space by showcasing their own designs like the one-off version of their Lama chaise longue, originally designed for Zanotta, which graces the living room. There are also feature pieces made specifically for the abode including all the fixtures, doors, and iron lamps commissioned from local makers.
Architect Erik Kolman Janouch
Architect Erik Kolman Janouch
Traditional naust on Vega Island

