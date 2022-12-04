SubscribeSign In
Even the bedding adheres to the color scheme, with yellow pillows from Merci in Paris and a red blanket from Best Made. The sconce is by David Weeks Studio.
A red Crosley turntable sits on top of a custom shelving unit in the living room. The use of primary colors, also seen in the yellow Stool 60 by Alvar Aalto, is a nod to the Bauhaus, says Luise.
Luise Stauss, a former photo editor at The New York Times Magazine, sits in the living room of the downtown Brooklyn apartment she shares with her husband, Nicholas Blechman, the creative director of The New Yorker. The roughly 1,000-square-foot space feels larger than it is, thanks to high ceilings and bay windows. Twin 1962 Bastiano sofas by Tobia Scarpa are joined by a Cité chair by Jean Prouvé and a wood chair acquired from the New York Historical Society. The floor lamp is by David Weeks Studio.
