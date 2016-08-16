In the dining area of the kitchen, Design Within Reach’s Salt chairs surround a vintage Milo Baughman table. The Lenin portraits on the wall behind Jen and Jonas were purchased from Steven Sclaroff and form an ironic counterpoint to the family’s assembled Americana.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
Charrier transformed a cramped attic into a sunny dining room with Vitral windows and white-tinted pine floors by Dinesen. The Sara table is by Hay, the Shell chairs are by Charles and Ray Eames, and the artwork is a hand-printed textile she had framed.
The boys have set up an almost plein air painting station on the stair landing in the new addition.
In Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights, this townhouse by Etelamaki Architecture has a spa-like bathroom with mixed materials that include a slate wall behind the double sinks, which are suspended on a teak vanity. The freestanding tub sits on a raised wooden bed that continues up the wall behind it. Photo by Mikiko Kikuyama
MCK Architects designed the Queens Park House to include this bathroom that houses just the essentials surrounded by long, wooden boards that start on the floor, continue up the wall, and onto the ceiling. The planks stop just short of an elongated skylight that gives the feeling of the bathroom being outdoors. Photo by Willem Rethmeier
Melbourne is the location of the Canny-designed Lubelso Hawthorn Concept Home where one of the bathrooms has large, soft grey tiles on the floor that continue up the sides of the shower walls. A skylight above the shower keeps the space full of light. Photo by Derek Swalwell
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
The wall and floor tile in the bathroom is from Statements Tile. The fixtures are Kohler.
The master bath is clad in Area tiles from Mirage.
The bathrooms feature the same polished concrete flooring and poured concrete counters found elsewhere in the home. A honed granite recessed shower provides a visual counterpoint to the sea of white and steel.
In the bathroom, the architects mounted a Kohler sink on a sloped, custom-slate countertop. Since the stone doesn’t hold up well in water, the architect switched to black mosaic tile in the shower. The faucets are from Cabano’s Century series.
Matching Ladena sinks by Kohler, outfitted with Talis S faucets by Hansgrohe, stand inside polished Stormy Sky countertops by PentalQuartz.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
