Front after
Front view of home and guest house/garage.
Rear view of home.
West Facade showing the different siding materials including knotty cedar shiplap.
The house sits at the edge of the bluff taking advantage of the incredible views of the canyon and river below.
The rear deck near the canyon bluff overlooks the Deschutes River.
Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Pool by J.Brownlee Design
Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com
Re-Open House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Rear view, daytime
Oak Woodland
