The courtyard with its fire pit and infinity pond—extends the living area outdoors. The family has hosted events, weddings, and even a funeral here, and annual solstice parties are always a big hit with the neighbors.
The home also extends into outdoor panoramas, even—and especially—from the ground floor, where a westward-facing deck cantilevers out into the lush landscape.
The interior of a treehouse at the camp features a wood-burning stove and antler chandelier.
One of the main goals of the renovation was to refurbish and preserve the home’s original 19th century characteristics. The new addition works to add a modern element that complements the past.
Rest sofa by Anderssen & Voll for Muuto (2011)
Pillows and poufs make for perfect acidic accessories. In this home, chartreuse décor accents keep the eye dancing from surface to surface, creating color cohesion throughout. Each piece feels purposeful in connecting one room to the next. Photo by Mark Tuckey #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
Vibrant green tile adds punch to the bathroom. For more houses in the region, view "Super Sydney: 5 Modern Houses from Down Under" and "A Hillside Family Home in Australia."
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma. The lot, where the house is inserted, has a non-regular shape, longitudinal, and perpendicular to the street Nossa Senhora da Conceição. It was important to keep the alignment of the house with the existing buildings in order to avoid formal irregularities within the street development. The interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. Due to the longitudinal nature of the lot, the architects proposed an internal yard at the center of the home to allow for natural light to enter the dining/living room and kitchen.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
Bold color continues in the entrance hall. The bench is from an antiques fair.
The structure was stripped down to the original wood surface, including the diagonal paneling that has previously always been covered with white fabric, revealing a trace of the building’s structural integrity and construction process. Photo by Gianni Talamini.
