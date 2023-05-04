The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
The gray marble backsplash and worktops in the kitchen echo the natural beauty of the timberwork by Madera, adding another layer of interest to the material palette.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
In fact, the laundry room would make William Lawrence Murphy proud. One door reveals a dropdown ironing board.
A view into the sleeping nook.
The entryway features a Studioilse Bench 443 in walnut with a leather pad by De La Espada.
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
When customizing the front door, clean vertical lines and simple hardware were the top priorities for the Stauffers. The Level Bolt was able to make the existing lock smart while also maintaining the design integrity of their chosen hardware.
The Perch at sunset.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
In the kitchen, white MDF cabinets stow tools. A Lebanese cedar island and stainless-steel countertops provide ample work space—and a place to display treasured items, such as the Buono V60 drip kettle by Hario. The island features a Franke sink with a Vola faucet. The oven is by Siemens.
The new kitchen features a full-sized refrigerator behind the paneling, a multi-functional oven and induction cooktop, and a stainless-steel sink with integrated cutting boards. “The induction stove top was carefully chosen because it's a durable glass top and it's very efficient,” says Jones. “It's also spatially efficient because you can put a cutting board on top of it, or prepare food on top of it.”
Oaxaca Interests is a Texas-based real estate operator, developer, and investment firm. The company partnered with award-winning architecture practice Lake|Flato to found HiFAB.
"It's not close to highways,
The ornate 12,847-square-foot Victorian manse in St. Louis is anything but cookie-cutter.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
The one-time guest bedroom on the parlor level is now the kitchen, where one of the draws is the island, raised on a brushed stainless steel frame and legs.
A wood-and-glass abode in Nashville.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
In the backyard, a fire pit also serves as a grill thanks to grates that slide back and forth on steel rails. “We cook on it all the time,” says Briana. “I think it’s my husband’s favorite part of the house.” The fire pit was designed by Briana and features and grates from Grate Grates. The patio chairs shown in the background are from Direct Furniture Modern Home.
The new, attached ADU is rented out as a passive source of income that is helping Amanda finance the project.