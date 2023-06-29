SubscribeSign In
Nestled in a forested spot in Oakland Hills, this house—victim to a tragic fire in 2017—was rebuilt as a bright, serene retreat. At first, the homeowner wasn't sure if she wanted to keep the ruined house or sell, but ultimately her love for the property won out and she stayed.
Layered landscaping by Boxleaf Design transforms the property.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
Arbel’s projects—both products and architectural commissions—follow a chronological numbering system. The house itself is his 23rd design, while the one-of-a-kind glass pendants that accent nearly every room like a starscape are called “28.”
