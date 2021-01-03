Kolbe VistaLuxe AL. Architects helped develop the very popular VistaLuxe window and door line, which boasts large glass expanses and slim profiles in a wide range of finishes. Now it comes in an all-aluminum version that affords more design flexibility and supports even larger glass panels. If you're worried about solar heat gain, keep in mind that these new frames implement thermal breaks and there are plenty of low-e glass options today.