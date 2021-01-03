Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.
This innovative family home in San Francisco’s Mission District includes a library/media room where a rolling chalkboard panel conceals the TV when not in use.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
The kitchen countertops are made of oiled soapstone, and the backsplash features Heath Ceramics tiles. The island is a Carrara marble slab fitted onto an industrial base from Big Daddy's Antiques.
Fir-framed sliding glass doors match floating shelves made from the same wood. To create the open corner, Davis’s team buried a steel beam in the ceiling.
Completed in 2008, the rectilinear home features a roofline with a dramatic parabolic curve that creates two bulbous volumes inside the home, one of which houses a curved skylit shower.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
Inspired by the occupation of his client's father, Otten opted for a butcher shop-themed kitchen, complete with a white-tiled island and a professional scale.
"We added a different finish to every function," explains Otten. "In this way, we tried to suggest that the different parts of the kitchen are dating from different building periods and the construction had been growing continuously."
Kolbe VistaLuxe AL. Architects helped develop the very popular VistaLuxe window and door line, which boasts large glass expanses and slim profiles in a wide range of finishes. Now it comes in an all-aluminum version that affords more design flexibility and supports even larger glass panels. If you're worried about solar heat gain, keep in mind that these new frames implement thermal breaks and there are plenty of low-e glass options today.
Today, a California live oak blocks a view from the street, and a massive pine sits in the front courtyard—in addition to a Japanese maple, bamboo, and other specimens. Here is a look into the second courtyard and a covered patio off the kitchen.
The second-floor plan: 1. Rooftop garden, 2. Media room, 3. Guest bedroom, 4. Bathroom, 5. Deck.
Matt Krissel of KieranTimberlake recognized that more and more people are working from home, so the floor plans are suited for owners seeking offices or studio spaces.
After: Sharon designed the concrete patio and a new rain garden (which treats all stormwater on site) in consultation with her neighbor, who is a landscape architect. KASE and Sharon worked together to integrate the two spaces into the new design.
Along with encouraging indoor/outdoor living, all LaCantina doors have been designed to integrate with the company’s versatile screening systems, which further enhances the LaCantina matching product line. When not in use, the screens can neatly slide behind the door openings.
