Wright's sketches called for an external stair off of the cantilevered section. Massaro nixed the stairs due to modern building codes.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
Massaro used custom-made machines to recreate the Wrightian bas-relief copper paneled eaves.
The tip of the cantilevered section is an outdoor living area with a double-sided fireplace.
The Massaro House main residence includes three bedrooms.
Fifty miles north of New York City, a private island with a controversial home and guesthouse built from Frank Lloyd Wright’s drawings seeks a new buyer.
A labor of love, the Massaro House is perched on the island’s rocky tip, just as Wright originally intended.
The Massaro House is a 15-minute helicopter ride from Manhattan.
Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Alsop House in 1948 for Carroll Alsop, a local clothing merchant. It rests on a lush, 1.75-acre site in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and is recognized on the National Register for Historic Places.
The only grouping of Frank Lloyd Wright's early American System-Built Homes—built by Arthur Richards and designed with standardized components for mass appeal to moderate-income families—is situated in the Burnham Park neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The four model 7A duplexes, one model B1 bungalow (shown here), and model C3 bungalow were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
“Left in as natural a state as possible and home to numerous exotic plants and wildlife, the offers the quintessential Caribbean scenery."
"Natural treasures like the turquoise waters, dense jungle terrain, and pristine white beaches make Little Pipe Cay a picture-perfect Caribbean paradise,