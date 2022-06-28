A Le Corbusier sofa and lounge chairs (wrapped in Porsche red leather) complete a seating area on the upper level. Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps around the space, providing views out over the treetops.
The carport leads to the entrance.
This warehouse conversion by Ian Moore Architects also features an equine genetics laboratory and an enormous garage filled with classic cars.
The owners are car collectors, especially of “vintage American Mustangs,” Simpson says, so a nearly 23-foot-wide garage door opening was created at the rear of the building to access a space made for six prized rides.