At the base of Echo Mountain in Phoenix, a geometric home by Wendell Burnette opens up to the surrounding desert landscape. Photo by Dean Kaufman.
A tract house with a butterfly roof designed in 1956 for Joe Dunas.
"The ceiling moldings were kept to create a sense of intimacy, and to blend the home’s classical style with the modern look of the kitchen," architect Maxime Moreau says. A PH Snowball light pendant by Louis Poulsen illuminates the living room, and a gas fireplace by Foyer Universel keeps it warm, with a mirror above the fireplace allowing light to bounce around the space.
Faced with an outdated hotel built in 1979, Mahmoud was tasked with keeping the original structure intact, while bringing it back to life with design elements that would connect the traditional local vernacular with a refreshing modern sense.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
The Coleman Bar Stool is a sophisticated design that blends mixed materials, color, and geometry to create a distinctive seating option for a kitchen bar. This stool is comprised of a sculptural powder-coated steel base that is met with a hand-cast concrete seat. Shown in Aspen Green.
Oskar and Karl, 12 and 9, share breakfast at their family’s summer getaway in Sweden. The table is from ILVA, and the CH36 chairs by Hans Wegner are from Carl Hansen & Søn.
New residential buildings are few and far between in England, so architects like Phillips have increasingly been charged with creating groundbreaking modern environments within the shells of historic houses. “People just find it easier to work within existing houses to transform them to be sleek, stylish and functional,” says Phillips. “Extensions have almost become a requirement for any homeowner who wants to be a part of modern living within the U.K.”
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
This hotel and hostel hybrid is the second installment of Sydell Group’s Freehand Hotel collection, and is equipped with both private and shared rooms for a total of 336 beds on the property. Eighty rooms are shared format, offering four bunk beds and lockers per room; each bed has a private charging station, lamp, and reading shelf. Design firm Roman and Williams led creative direction of the interiors, manifesting an immediate sense of Chicago in the rooms and communal living spaces. Woven fabric instillations commissioned by local artisans adorn each private room, squarely centered above the beds to create a striking sense of place, capturing Midwestern pastimes like quilting circles and sewing bees in a fresh, modern, design-forward way.
The kitchen features Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. pendant lights and Crate and Barrel stools. The woodblock island's leaf, at the far right, can lift upwards to expand the table when work or hosting demands it. The faucet is from KWC.
A new staircase turns a corner at the large stone chimney, an element of the original house that the designers were careful to preserve.
The architecture firm Open Form and the interior design firm Clairoux collaborated on this modern update of a 1950s-era house in Laval, Quebec, north of Montreal.
In the flat’s living room, midcentury modern art and furniture harmonize with the rich floor tiles, opulent molded ceilings. and original pine wood doors. Prints by Gordon Matta-Clark line the wall near a 1950s Danish dining table that’s paired with Eames chairs. A painting by Kuuti Lavonen hangs above a pink chair and ottoman by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
Two Black Sheds incorporates all the conventional aspects of a weekend retreat in a rather unconventional way.
Philippe Starck’s outdoor chairs for Kartell provide cozy fireside seating. These and the sofa version were selected by Salmela. “They’re very much an art form,” he says.
At a modern, renovated home in Melbourne designed by NORTHBOURNE Architecture + Design, a new fireplace was installed above a marble hearth that doubles as a bench with storage for firewood underneath.
The 1920s building was converted into lofts in 2000. The client started out looking for new cabinet hardware and an improved connection between the laundry room and the guest bath, but ultimately decided to work with the firms on a full overhaul.
To inform the color palette for this interior renovation in Stockholm, NOTE Design Studio began with three inspirational images. The sculptural fireplace, covered in plaster, contrasts with oak parquet floors.
