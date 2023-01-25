The two-bedroom ADU features built-ins in every room
In the evenings, Alice sometimes joins her family for dinner in the main house and other times, she prefers a quiet evening alone.
The thermally treated ash deck will patina and become a silvery grey tone that blends with the tree trunks in the backyard.
Alice, the mother and grandmother, enjoys morning coffee on the deck with her daughter Claudia, who lives in the main house with her husband and two sons.
The expansive windows reflect the greenery of the yard, blurring the line between the interior and the outdoors.
Fruit trees, a hedge, a vegetable garden, and a chicken coop are situated between the main house and the ADU, helping to provide a feeling of privacy.
Built-in storage is featured in every room, including the kitchen, of the two-bedroom ADU.
The kitchen is outfitted with bright white cabinetry, counters, and a backsplash that provide a fresh and airy aesthetic for the interior.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas are washed in sunlight that streams in through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.
The company customized a floor plan for the ADU that would accommodate and incorporate existing fruit trees in the yard.
The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
A patio connects the family’s trio of My Cabins.
This family opted to have a sauna on their property, which comprises 130 square feet.
The sauna is heated with a woodburning stove that’s accessible from the deck outside.
All-black furnishings match the blackened exterior siding of the cabins.
In the larger cabin, there is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower.
The interiors feature soothing wood cladding that juxtaposes the black exteriors.
The loft space in the My Milla looks down into the living area.
MyCabin delivers each structure with interior finishes completed, but owners have to furnish the space on their own.
The newest cabin, Milla Long, features a full primary suite on the ground floor of its 450 square feet.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing in the living area of the My Milla model keeps it connected to the landscape.
The entire property took about a year to complete, given that this was once nothing but forest. The company can complete construction of the cabins in two to three months.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.